At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy

Airman 1st Class Carlos Aurora, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, performs preload procedures on his F-15 during the 96th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition Jan. 30, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Red team battle the F-16 Blue team for quarterly maintenance bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Lancaster)