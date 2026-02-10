Date Taken: 01.30.2026 Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:24 Photo ID: 9517306 VIRIN: 260130-F-RH354-3001 Resolution: 3843x2737 Size: 1.88 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Lancaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.