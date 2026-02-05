Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. John Holland, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion fire team leader, instructs Marines through the proper employment of the company’s M240 medium machine guns from an armored Humvee at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. During this training, they practiced setting up their vehicles, manipulating the gun turret and attaching the machine gun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)