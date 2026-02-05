Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. John Holland, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion fire team leader, instructs Marines through the proper employment of the company’s M240 medium machine guns from an armored Humvee at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. During this training, they practiced setting up their vehicles, manipulating the gun turret and attaching the machine gun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)
Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 20:18
Photo ID:
|9509297
VIRIN:
|260123-F-SP759-1142
Resolution:
|7000x4667
Size:
|8.79 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
