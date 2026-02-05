Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Sgt. Tyler Anderson, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion fire team leader, pulls security duty during dismounted operations at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. The detachment’s January drill period focused on fundamentals to build towards more complex training evolutions. The Marines focused primarily on preparation for Arctic Edge 26, a major United States Northern Command exercise in Alaska focusing on the defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)