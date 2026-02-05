U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Sgt. Tyler Anderson, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion fire team leader, pulls security duty during dismounted operations at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. The detachment’s January drill period focused on fundamentals to build towards more complex training evolutions. The Marines focused primarily on preparation for Arctic Edge 26, a major United States Northern Command exercise in Alaska focusing on the defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 20:18
|Photo ID:
|9509289
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-SP759-1091
|Resolution:
|7026x4684
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.