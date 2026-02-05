(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises [Image 8 of 9]

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Sgt. Tyler Anderson, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion fire team leader, pulls security duty during dismounted operations at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. The detachment’s January drill period focused on fundamentals to build towards more complex training evolutions. The Marines focused primarily on preparation for Arctic Edge 26, a major United States Northern Command exercise in Alaska focusing on the defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 20:18
    VIRIN: 260123-F-SP759-1091
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

