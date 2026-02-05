Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Marine assigned to Reserve Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, provides ground guidance to a driver of a Humvee at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. Despite the colder conditions, the Marines train with their assigned equipment to familiarize themselves with their employment, strengthen their confidence in their learned skills and minimize confusion during high-intensity training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)