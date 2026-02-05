Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Staff Sgt. Shane Bertram, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion squad leader, leads Marines in tactical decision-making at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. The training reinforced the day’s earlier classes and discussions regarding the proper employment of weapons systems, armored vehicles and the role of dismounted Marines during maneuver support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)