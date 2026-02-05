(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Staff Sgt. Shane Bertram, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion squad leader, leads Marines in tactical decision-making at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. The training reinforced the day’s earlier classes and discussions regarding the proper employment of weapon systems, armored vehicles and the role of dismounted Marines during maneuver support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 20:18
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
