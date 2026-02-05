(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises [Image 6 of 9]

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Sgt. Tyler Anderson, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion fire team leader, supervises Marines during training at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. The Marines focused primarily on preparation for Arctic Edge 26, a major United States Northern Command exercise in Alaska focusing on the defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 20:18
    Photo ID: 9509285
    VIRIN: 260123-F-SP759-1073
    Resolution: 6396x4264
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

