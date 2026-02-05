Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines of Reserve Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, attend a briefing before hands-on training at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. The Marines worked with Humvees in preparation for Arctic Edge 26 and Integrated Training Exercise 3-26. Both exercises will employ the Marines in their primary role as a law enforcement company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)