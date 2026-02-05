Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Lance Cpl. Merritt Stuart, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion military policeman, ensures his night vision device fits appropriately at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. After familiarization with his equipment, Stuart immediately attended a refresher training on the use and limitations of personal night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)
|01.17.2026
|02.05.2026 20:18
|9509286
|260123-F-SP759-1081
|7511x5007
|9.8 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
by SrA Tala Hunt