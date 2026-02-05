(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Lance Cpl. Merritt Stuart, Detachment D, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion military policeman, ensures his night vision device fits appropriately at the Home Training Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2026. After familiarization with his equipment, Stuart immediately attended a refresher training on the use and limitations of personal night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 20:18
    Photo ID: 9509286
    VIRIN: 260123-F-SP759-1081
    Resolution: 7511x5007
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises
    Oorah JBER: Marines conduct monthly training for upcoming exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Marine Corps
    JBER
    4th Law Enforcement Battalion
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery