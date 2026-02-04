F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, cleans the tail of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Fighter aircraft coatings protect airframes from corrosion, ultraviolet exposure, and moisture intrusion, helping preserve structural integrity and extend service life in harsh operating environments, enhancing 35th Fighter Wing to maintain mission-ready aircraft required for continuous operational taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)