F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

The 35th Fighter Wing (FW) logo is placed on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Modern fighter aircraft paint systems are engineered to provide corrosion protection, reduce radar and infrared signatures, and protect underlying composite and metal structures from environmental exposure, enhancing the 35th FW’s warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)