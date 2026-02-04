F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dillion Phillippi, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, poses in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Proper paint adhesion reduces premature coating failure, limiting corrosion spread and preventing increased maintenance workload, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s critical role in generating combat-ready airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)