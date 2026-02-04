F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, top, and Airman 1st Class Dillion Phillippi, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeymen, place a 14th Fighter Squadron logo stencil on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Fighter aircraft coatings protect airframes from corrosion, ultraviolet exposure, and moisture intrusion, helping preserve structural integrity and extend service life in harsh operating environments, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to maintain mission-ready aircraft required for continuous operational taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9507104
    VIRIN: 260109-F-NU460-1121
    Resolution: 8036x5357
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Corrosion
    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Paint
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16

