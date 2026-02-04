F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is prepared for painting by Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Maintenance sustains aircraft survivability and long-term reliability, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to generate combat-ready airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)