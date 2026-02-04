(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is prepared for painting by Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Maintenance sustains aircraft survivability and long-term reliability, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to generate combat-ready airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9507099
    VIRIN: 260109-F-NU460-1004
    Resolution: 7662x5108
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corrosion
    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Paint
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery