A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is prepared for painting by Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Maintenance sustains aircraft survivability and long-term reliability, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to generate combat-ready airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|01.08.2026
|02.04.2026 19:10
|9507099
|260109-F-NU460-1004
|7662x5108
|9.38 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
This work, F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.