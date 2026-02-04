Date Taken: 01.08.2026 Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:10 Photo ID: 9507102 VIRIN: 260109-F-NU460-1048 Resolution: 7800x5200 Size: 8.91 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.