    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 7]

    F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dillion Phillippi, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, places the 14th Fighter Squadron logo on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Proper paint adhesion reduces premature coating failure, limiting corrosion spread and preventing increased maintenance workload ensuring reliable aircraft performance in a high-humidity operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:10
    VIRIN: 260109-F-NU460-1048
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS

    Corrosion
    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Paint
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16

