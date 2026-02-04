F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, right, and Airman 1st Class Dillion Phillippi, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeymen, prepare to place a 14th Fighter Squadron logo stencil onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. The role of structural maintenance in sustaining aircraft survivability and reliability enables the 35th Fighter Wing to generate combat-ready airpower in support of its suppression of enemy air defenses mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)