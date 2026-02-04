U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, right, and Airman 1st Class Dillion Phillippi, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeymen, prepare to place a 14th Fighter Squadron logo stencil onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. The role of structural maintenance in sustaining aircraft survivability and reliability enables the 35th Fighter Wing to generate combat-ready airpower in support of its suppression of enemy air defenses mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9507103
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-NU460-1064
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Structural Maintenance and Paint Preparation at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.