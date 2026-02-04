Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Williams, 42 Mission Support Group commander, address visitors from Trenholm community college during a meeting after a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. The tour was focused on strengthening partnerships with local agencies to increase recruitment of qualified students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)