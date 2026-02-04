(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

    Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Williams, 42 Mission Support Group commander, address visitors from Trenholm community college during a meeting after a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. The tour was focused on strengthening partnerships with local agencies to increase recruitment of qualified students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9506927
    VIRIN: 260128-F-XI916-1017
    Resolution: 4782x2946
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

