Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

Tonyai Bonita Jones, left, chief of child and youth services flight, speaks to Maj. Diana Hall, 42d Force Support Squadron commander and Charles Smith, Trenholm State Community College representative, during a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. During the tour they discussed topics like Early Learning Matters Curriculum, Staff and Virtual Lap School training, all resources provided by the CDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)