A quote from painter Pablo Picasso decorates one of the Child Development Center’s walls at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. The tour was focused on strengthening partnerships with local agencies to increase recruitment of qualified students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9506921
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-XI916-1007
|Resolution:
|5433x3615
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.