    Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

    Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Doris Pinkston and Charles Smith, Trenholm State Community College representatives, listen and takes notes during a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. Early Learning Matters Curriculum, Staff, and Virtual Lap School training, where some of the topics discuss during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:49
    This work, Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

