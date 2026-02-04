Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Doris Pinkston and Charles Smith, Trenholm State Community College representatives, listen and takes notes during a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. Early Learning Matters Curriculum, Staff, and Virtual Lap School training, where some of the topics discuss during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)