Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tonyai Bonita Jones, left, 42d Force Support Squadron chief of child and youth services flight, speaks to Doris Pinkston, Trenholm State Community College representative, during a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. During the tour they discussed topics like Early Learning Matters Curriculum, Staff and Virtual Lap School training, all resources provided by the CDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)