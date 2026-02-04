Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Doris Pinkston, Trenholm State Community College representative, looks through a classroom window in the Child Development Center at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. During the tour programs like the Inclusion Action Team was discussed, a team designed to assist families with special needs children and behavior challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)