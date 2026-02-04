Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

Tonyai Bonita Jones, left, chief of child and youth services flight, speaks to Doris Pinkston, Trenholm State Community College representative and Lt. Col. Diana Hall, 42d Force Support Squadron commander, after a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. The CDC tour was focused on strengthening partnerships with local agencies to increase recruitment of qualified students for child and youth programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
