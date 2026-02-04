Trenholm State Community College Tour of Maxwell Child Development Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brenda Wiley, 42d Force Support Squadron Child Development Center director, speaks with Trenholm State Community College visitors during a Child Development Center tour at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2026. During the tour they discussed topics like Early Learning Matters Curriculum, Staff and Virtual Lap School training, all resources provided by the CDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)