19th Combat Air Base Squadron members conduct a buddy carry during a simulated mass casualty incident at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21st, 2026. The CABS members spent four days honing tactical skills and competencies that were put to the test in a Field Training Exercise (FTX). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9506844
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-BE660-2063
|Resolution:
|3982x2649
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag
No keywords found.