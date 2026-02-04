19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

19th Combat Air Base Squadron members conduct a buddy carry during a simulated mass casualty incident at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21st, 2026. The CABS members spent four days honing tactical skills and competencies that were put to the test in a Field Training Exercise (FTX). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)