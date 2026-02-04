19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Joseph Hindmand, 19th Combat Air Base Squadron unit deployment manager, operates a compact track loader at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21st, 2026. The Silver Flag training site at TAFB enabled the CABS members to build expeditionary skills required in operating, defending, and sustaining forward operating bases in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)