19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

19th Combat Air Base Squadron members conduct a mounted operation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 19th, 2026. The Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) at the Silver Flag Training site enabled Airmen to learn how to set up and maintain forward operating bases in a simulated deployment environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)