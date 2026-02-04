A 19th Combat Air Base Squadron Airman simulates a mass casualty incident during a Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21st, 2026. The CABS members spent four days conducting their level 200 training tasks, then put those competencies to the test in the FTX to demonstrate their ability to operate, adapt, and win in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag
