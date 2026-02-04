19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 19th Combat Air Base Squadron member checks the pulse of a simulated injured Airman during a Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21st, 2026. The weeklong Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) enabled Airmen to build teamwork and expeditionary skills necessary in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)