A 19th Combat Air Base Squadron member checks the pulse of a simulated injured Airman during a Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21st, 2026. The weeklong Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) enabled Airmen to build teamwork and expeditionary skills necessary in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9506839
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-BE660-3771
|Resolution:
|5996x3989
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag
