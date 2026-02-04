19th Combat Air Base Squadron members conduct a dismounted operation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20th, 2026. Airmen from different Air Force specialty Codes (AFSCs) studied each other’s jobs to demonstrate their ability to operate, adapt, and win in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9506832
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-BE660-1905
|Resolution:
|5571x3707
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag
No keywords found.