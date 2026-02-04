19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

19th Combat Air Base Squadron members conduct a dismounted operation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20th, 2026. Airmen from different Air Force specialty Codes (AFSCs) studied each other’s jobs to demonstrate their ability to operate, adapt, and win in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)