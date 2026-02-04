19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

19th Combat Air base Squadron members learn the procedures for an aerial medical evacuation for a mass casualty incident at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20th, 2026. The weeklong Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) allowed Airmen to learn hands-on skills in career fields different from theirs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)