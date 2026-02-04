19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

19th Combat Air Base Squadron members conduct a Post-Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) sweep at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20th, 2026. More than 200 CABS members participated in the Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) at the Silver Flag training site to build tactical skills and competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)