19th Combat Air Base Squadron members conduct a Post-Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) sweep at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20th, 2026. More than 200 CABS members participated in the Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) at the Silver Flag training site to build tactical skills and competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9506840
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-BE660-3430
|Resolution:
|4919x3273
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th CABS demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag
No keywords found.