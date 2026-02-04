Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, smiles after receiving a Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson served as a master flight engineer with more than 5,700 flight hours and concluded his career as an operations superintendent supporting airborne command and control missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)