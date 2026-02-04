Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members of SMSgt Kim C. Robertson react emotionally during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Robertson’s career in the U.S. Air Force, where he served in airborne command and control operations with the 513th Air Control Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)