Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, embraces Lt. Col. Bradley A. Keen, commander of the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, during Robertson’s retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson concluded a career spanning active duty, the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard, supporting airborne command and control operations across multiple operational assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)