SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, embraces Lt. Col. Bradley A. Keen, commander of the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, during Robertson’s retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson concluded a career spanning active duty, the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard, supporting airborne command and control operations across multiple operational assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9506623
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-PA224-1074
|Resolution:
|3105x2607
|Size:
|644.13 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony [Image 38 of 38], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.