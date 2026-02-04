Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, presents flowers to his wife during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. The presentation recognized the support and sacrifices made by Robertson’s family throughout his career in airborne command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)