U.S. Air Force SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, presents a handcrafted display made from wood salvaged from his family’s former barn during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson created the piece as a personal gift for his family, reflecting the support and sacrifices that accompanied his career in airborne command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9506611
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-PA224-1068
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony [Image 38 of 38], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.