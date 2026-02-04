Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, poses with his grandson during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson marked the milestone surrounded by family members following the conclusion of his career supporting airborne command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)