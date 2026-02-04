Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, embraces a family member during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Family and friends gathered to celebrate Robertson’s career and recognize his service in airborne command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)