SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, embraces a family member during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson retired after a career supporting airborne command and control operations across active duty, the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9506622
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-PA224-1073
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony [Image 38 of 38], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.