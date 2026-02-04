Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, embraces a family member during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson retired after a career supporting airborne command and control operations across active duty, the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)