    Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

    Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    SMSgt Kim C. Robertson, U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 513th Air Control Group, embraces a family member during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Robertson retired after a career supporting airborne command and control operations across active duty, the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:25
    VIRIN: 251207-F-PA224-1073
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Kim C. Robertson Retirement Ceremony, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

