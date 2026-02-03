(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Shoaff 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, pulls security during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche highlights the brigade's ability to deploy worldwide within 18 hours as part of the division’s immediate response mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Shoaff)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9505464
    VIRIN: 260203-A-JV429-1074
    Resolution: 7628x5088
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Drones
    CPX
    ATW
    Panther Avalanche
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers

