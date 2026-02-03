Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, loads M231 propelling charge into a light medium tactical vehicle during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Exercises like Panther Avalanche keep our Paratroopers sharp and prove we are ready to answer the nation’s call as the United States’ immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)