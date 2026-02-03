U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, load M231 propelling charges during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche assesses the division’s ability to conduct large-scale combat operations and demonstrates its role as the nation’s immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Shoaff)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 20:15
|Photo ID:
|9505463
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-JV429-1058
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Scott Shoaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.