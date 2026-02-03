Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, load M231 propelling charges during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche assesses the division’s ability to conduct large-scale combat operations and demonstrates its role as the nation’s immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Shoaff)