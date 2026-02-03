Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cases of M231 propelling charge are loaded during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Training events like Panther Avalanche ensure paratroopers remain ready to answer the nation’s call as the United States’ immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)