    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Cases of M231 propelling charge are loaded during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Training events like Panther Avalanche ensure paratroopers remain ready to answer the nation’s call as the United States’ immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9505469
    VIRIN: 260203-A-SK843-1061
    Resolution: 7060x5295
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATW
    Panther Avalanche
    resupply
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers

