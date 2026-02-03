Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a refuel and resupply operation during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche assesses the division’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations, demonstrating their capability as the United States’ immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)