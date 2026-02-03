U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a refuel and resupply operation during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche assesses the division’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations, demonstrating their capability as the United States’ immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9505465
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-SK843-1046
|Resolution:
|6475x4856
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.