Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, pulls security during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche demonstrates the brigade's rapid deployment capability, with forces able to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours as part of the Division’s immediate response mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)