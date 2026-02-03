Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, load M231 propelling charge into a light medium tactical vehicle during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates brigade's capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, maintaining the Division’s mission as the immediate response force of the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)