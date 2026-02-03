(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, load M231 propelling charge into a light medium tactical vehicle during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026. Panther Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates brigade's capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, maintaining the Division’s mission as the immediate response force of the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9505466
    VIRIN: 260203-A-SK843-1053
    Resolution: 7285x5464
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply
    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply
    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply
    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply
    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply
    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply
    Panther Avalanche Refuel and Resupply

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPX
    ATW
    Panther Avalanche
    resupply
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery