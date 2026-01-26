A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The pilots’ view from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker extends the range of military aircraft by refueling them in the air, reassuring partners and allies of U.S. strategic air capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)