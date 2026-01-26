A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft prepares to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The A-10 deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to provide close air support for ground forces conducting operations to promote the long-term security and stability of the region, and U.S. regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 04:25
|Photo ID:
|9497938
|VIRIN:
|251030-F-XB433-1096
|Resolution:
|4579x3047
|Size:
|956.21 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.